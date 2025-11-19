Events Email Briefings
US officials scramble to revive Ukraine peace talks

Nov 19, 2025, 6:32am EST
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram/Handout via Reuters

Fitful US efforts to end the Ukraine war appeared to gain renewed momentum, though questions persisted over Russia’s willingness to countenance peace.

A top US envoy is set to meet Ukraine’s president in Turkey in a bid to revive stalled talks between Kyiv and Moscow, and Axios reported that the Trump administration has been secretly working with the Kremlin on a new peace plan.

American officials hope additional sanctions on Russia’s energy sector will bring the country to the table. But Russian President Vladimir Putin showed little interest in compromise during a meeting with China’s premier, and overnight strikes on Ukraine killed nine people, while Romania said it scrambled fighter jets over a purported Russian drone incursion.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD