US officials scramble to revive Ukraine peace talks

Fitful US efforts to end the Ukraine war appeared to gain renewed momentum, though questions persisted over Russia’s willingness to countenance peace.

A top US envoy is set to meet Ukraine’s president in Turkey in a bid to revive stalled talks between Kyiv and Moscow, and Axios reported that the Trump administration has been secretly working with the Kremlin on a new peace plan.

American officials hope additional sanctions on Russia’s energy sector will bring the country to the table. But Russian President Vladimir Putin showed little interest in compromise during a meeting with China’s premier, and overnight strikes on Ukraine killed nine people, while Romania said it scrambled fighter jets over a purported Russian drone incursion.