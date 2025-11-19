Events Email Briefings
US and Russia draft new plan to end Ukraine war

Nov 19, 2025, 5:27pm EST
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Grad MLRS towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Kostiantynivka
Anatolii Stepanov/Reuters

The Trump administration is pressing Kyiv to accept a new plan that was drafted in consultation with Russia to end the Ukraine war.

Axios reported that the White House has been secretly working on the proposal with Russian officials, including Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, according to the Financial Times. The framework appears heavily tilted in Moscow’s favor, with one source telling the FT that accepting it would amount to Ukraine giving up its sovereignty; other potential concessions include rolling back US military assistance and adopting Russian as an official state language.

Washington is “trying to will into existence Russia’s maximalist demands,” a Russia-focused journalist argued, by “seizing on Russian battlefield gains and Ukraine’s corruption crisis.”

J.D. Capelouto
