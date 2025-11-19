Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Trust in AI higher for China, Brazil residents than for Americans

Nov 19, 2025, 2:33pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Go Nakamura/Reuters

It may not matter if the US produces the best AI technology if Americans don’t use it. A new report by PR firm Edelman, which surveyed 5,000 individuals from various countries, found Chinese and Brazilian respondents significantly more open to using AI than participants from the US, UK, and Germany — a trend that persisted across all age groups. Individuals from Brazil and China were also more likely to believe the technology will solve environmental, mental health, and financial challenges. Critics of the AI safety movement say one reason for the anti-AI sentiment in the US is a well-funded lobbying campaign against the technology.

A chart showing how US and China adults use AI in their day to day life.

Perhaps the disconnect isn’t in whether individuals want to use AI, but in their requirement of it: 79% of Chinese respondents said they feel the use of generative AI is being “forced” on them, compared to 59% of US survey participants, Edelman told Semafor. Given this information, US companies may need to incentivize workers to further adopt AI if the US wants to keep its tech advantage.

Rachyl Jones
AD