Nvidia earnings soothe AI bubble fears

US chip giant Nvidia reported earnings that beat analysts’ expectations on Wednesday, likely reinvigorating the AI trade after several rocky days.

As fears of an AI bubble grow, investors and policymakers are increasingly hungry for clarity on the AI industry’s future; the health of the world’s most valuable company — Nvidia reported a 62% annual increase in quarterly revenue — is critical to that equation by showing bumper demand for its powerful AI chips.

The earnings come a day before September’s delayed US jobs report, another critical signal on the economy’s health that will provide clues into whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.