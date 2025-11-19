Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Klimt auction smashes records

Nov 19, 2025, 5:41pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Gustav Klimt, “Bildnis Elisabeth Lederer (Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer). Sotheby’s
Gustav Klimt, “Bildnis Elisabeth Lederer (Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer). Sotheby’s

Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer became the world’s most valuable work of modern art at auction. Its $236.4 million price also made it the second most expensive artwork auctioned overall.

The portrait by the Austrian pioneer of symbolism and art nouveau was painted between 1914 and 1916, and depicted a young Jewish Viennese society woman; it was confiscated by the Nazis after the Austrian Anschluss. The record price is a rare bright spot for the high-end art market, which is struggling with lack of demand and few big-ticket lots, ARTnews reported.

Another stroke of luck for Sotheby’s: Frida Kahlo’s El sueño (La cama) is expected to set a new record Thursday for the most expensive artwork made by a woman.

Tom Chivers
AD