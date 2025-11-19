Investors eye Nvidia results amid bubble fears

Markets — which have suffered sharp losses in recent days on growing fears of an AI bubble — eagerly awaited Nvidia’s earnings report due today.

The semiconductor giant’s CEO said this week that it has already booked $500 billion in revenue for 2026 thanks to orders for its cutting-edge Blackwell AI chips, suggesting its results will be healthy.

Yet key questions remain over whether the firm can regain access to the lucrative-but-politically-controversial Chinese market, and if Big Tech companies racing to build out AI infrastructure will pause massive expenditures, with potentially significant consequences for Nvidia, and the broader stock market: The company accounts for a tenth of a major tech index, so any shift in its share price has huge implications.