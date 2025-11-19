Events Email Briefings
Google DeepMind unveils latest chatbot

Nov 19, 2025, 6:33am EST
A person clicking on a Gemini app.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Yesterday’s unveiling of Gemini 3, Google DeepMind’s latest chatbot, is a sign of how rapidly AI has progressed in the three years since ChatGPT’s release, a leading tech writer argued.

Ethan Mollick said that in 2022, he was blown away by AI writing a limerick about otters in space. This time, he asked Gemini to demonstrate its abilities: It coded a playable otters-in-space game, and carried out graduate-level research. “The era of the chatbot is turning into the era of the digital coworker,” Mollick said.

The AI boom may yet prove to be a bubble — Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company, warned that there were “elements of irrationality” in the rush to invest — but its technological progress is undeniable.

Tom Chivers
