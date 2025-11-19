Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China ramps up retaliation against Japan in diplomatic row

Nov 19, 2025, 5:37pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A customer looks around seafood at a shop in Tokyo
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

China is ramping up retaliation against Japan in a diplomatic row that is already impacting Tokyo’s fragile economy.

Beijing said Wednesday it was halting Japanese seafood imports and movie releases, after advising citizens against traveling to Japan. Relations between the two countries soured after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments about Taiwan; Beijing is now punishing Tokyo with aggressive rhetoric and economic pain.

A blow to tourism is an “unwelcome drag” on Japan, a Moody’s analyst said, after the country reported its first quarterly GDP contraction in more than a year. But Japan’s public is “numb to Chinese rhetoric,” Bloomberg’s Japan-based columnist wrote, and Beijing’s conduct could help Takaichi advance her agenda by galvanizing public support.

J.D. Capelouto
AD