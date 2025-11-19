Bitcoin fall prompts ‘crypto winter’ fears

The price of bitcoin fell below $90,000 on Wednesday, marking a 27% plunge from its October high and erasing the digital token’s gains for the year.

Investors this week withdrew a record $523 million from BlackRock’s flagship bitcoin ETF, and the stock of pioneering digital asset firm Strategy tumbled further than bitcoin itself did over the same period, raising concerns of a “crypto winter.” The slide could imperil a slew of planned digital currency IPOs that aimed to capitalize on the higher valuations and favorable regulatory environment fostered by US President Donald Trump, The Information noted.

“Investors have never had more ways to place complex wagers on crypto,” The Wall Street Journal wrote, and “the dangers of those bets are becoming apparent.”