AI race cars are catching up to human drivers

Former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat drove against an AI-powered race car in Abu Dhabi, where he clocked a faster time but failed to catch up with the autonomous vehicle’s head start. Only 1.6 seconds separated the best laps of the human and the vehicle, compared to last year’s 10-second gap, indicating significant performance improvements in the AI.

Created by the Technical University of Munich, the car competed against Kvyat after winning against five other autonomous race cars. The event highlights the increasing ability for AI-powered robots to make high-stakes, split-second decisions with applications from the racetrack to the battlefield.