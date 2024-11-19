Russia blocks UN resolution calling for Sudan ceasefire

Russia blocked a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Sudan, a move the British foreign secretary called “a disgrace.”

On Monday, the UK and Sierra Leone proposed a resolution urging the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to halt hostilities and end attacks on civilians: Tens of thousands of people have died during the 19-month civil war, and millions more have been displaced.

Russia’s UN representative accused the UK of attempting to “meddle” in Sudan, saying the Security Council was impinging on Khartoum’s sovereignty — a stance backed by the Sudanese foreign ministry.