Germany suspects sabotage behind severing of critical undersea cables

Germany’s defense minister told reporters in Brussels that the severing of two communication cables in the Baltic Sea was likely sabotage. One of the cables connected Finland and Germany; it is the latest incident in a series of incidents involving undersea cables in the body of water.

“No one believes that these cables were cut accidentally,” Boris Pistorius said, adding that it was not clear “specifically who it came from.”

The Finnish firm responsible for the cable believes that it was likely severed “by an outside force.”

Finnish officials have launched an investigation into the incident, while Sweden is looking into the severing of a cable connecting to Lithuania.

In September, US officials warned that Russia had increased its military activity around undersea cables, including in the Baltic Sea. Meanwhile, NATO has ramped up its protection over the maritime infrastructure that transports much of Europe’s energy supply and undergirds global internet traffic.