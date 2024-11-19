Trump joins Musk for SpaceX Starship test as ‘Trump-Elon trade’ boosts industry

Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched what will be the world’s most powerful rocket on its sixth test flight Tuesday. As Starship lifted off from Boca Chica, Texas, Musk was joined by President-elect, underscoring the pair’s burgeoning relationship and the potential for the space company to gain under the incoming administration.

Musk’s unofficial role in the incoming Trump administration is to cut costs, and while NASA funding has historically been targeted to save money, his own business interests could change that calculus — SpaceX has billions of dollars in contracts from NASA, including to use Starship for human space exploration.

Meanwhile, Trump’s choice of Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission may also prove a boon for Musk, analysts have said, because of Carr’s positive stance on Starlink, the company’s satellite internet service.