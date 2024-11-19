Delhi pollution sparks outrage

India is taking heat over failures to protect citizens from record-breaking air pollution levels. The toxic smog shrouding New Delhi this week was so bad that the capital’s chief minister declared a “medical emergency.” The Indian government appears “powerless” in the face of the public health catastrophe, The New York Times wrote, with citizens complaining that measures such as halting construction work and blocking some vehicle use ignore the economic realities of lower and middle class citizens who can’t work from home.

Doctors are blaming the government for ignoring data on the pollution’s impact on public health, The Wire India reported: “The situation is going from bad to worse,” one physician said. “Now is the time to ask questions from administrators rather than doctors.”