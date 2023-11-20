Former Twitch Chief Executive Emmett Shear to become interim CEO at OpenAI

Former Twitch Chief Executive Emmett Shear will become interim CEO of OpenAI, according to an internal company message on Sunday.

The news comes after negotiations aimed at bringing back former CEO Sam Altman, who was fired by the board on Friday, broke down over the composition of a potential new board, people familiar with the matter said. Shear has warned about the dangers AI can pose, aligning him with concerns of some of OpenAI’s directors.

People close to Altman say he plans to launch a new venture that may compete directly with OpenAI. Altman plans to partner with Greg Brockman, the former president of the company who resigned in protest after Altman was pushed out.

AD

Altman and a spokesperson for OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Soon after Altman was ousted, investors and partners like Microsoft began working to contain the situation. Altman and the board negotiated into Sunday evening in an attempt to hash out a solution that would have likely included the ouster of the board.

As late as 5 p.m. on the West Coast on Sunday, there was still hope that Altman might return to the company, according to people familiar with the matter. But the negotiations broke down later that evening.

AD

The Information first reported Shear’s appointment.