Reid Hoffman was privately unhappy about leaving OpenAI’s board

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was privately unhappy about being asked to leave the OpenAI board in the spring by then-CEO Sam Altman, who was adamant about the departure, people familiar with the situation said.

Hoffman announced he was voluntarily stepping down as an OpenAI director in March to avoid what he said was an appearance of a conflict since he was involved in a competing AI company. He had co-founded Inflection AI, which makes a chatbot called Pi.

But Hoffman downplayed his role at Inflection, telling people it was largely created to help its co-founder, Mustafa Suleyman, one of the people said.

AD

If Hoffman had stayed on the board, he may have had enough stature to possibly stop the move to oust Altman as CEO on Friday. But the diminished number of directors, which went from nine to six in the months after Hoffman left, ended up putting Altman at a disadvantage. According to several people familiar with the matter, Altman had been trying to add people to OpenAI’s board in recent months.

OpenAI executives spent Saturday evening intensely negotiating a possible return of Altman to the company and an immediate resignation of the board, other people familiar with the matter said. The people said they expect OpenAI to make an announcement as early as Sunday morning local time, but they added it wasn’t yet clear whether that would include a final resolution.

Altman did not respond to a request for comment. Hoffman, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment.