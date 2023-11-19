Right-wing outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidential race

The News
Javier Milei, the self-described libertarian and political outsider who has been described as Argentina’s “Donald Trump,” has won the country’s presidential race.
Milei had won 56% of the votes after more than 80% of the votes had been counted on Sunday, with his rival, current finance minister and moderate Peronist Sergio Massa, getting 44%. Massa conceded in Beunos Aires and said he called Milei to congratulate him, Bloomberg reports.
The tense election surfaced deep political divisions between Argentine voters who are facing record-shattering inflation and crippling debt, with Milei proposing radical, bottom-up reform as a last-ditch effort to save the country.
Milei, who was originally considered the frontrunner, came in a shocking second place to Massa in the first round of voting in October. But he soon rebounded and the election was neck-to-neck just days before the run-off.
The 35 million Argentine voters had to choose between two radically different economic survival plans: Massa’s gradual approach of increasing price controls, decreasing taxes, and stimulating small and medium-sized businesses with loans versus Milei’s revisionists vows to ditch the peso for the U.S. dollar and gut key institutions like the country’s central bank.
But beyond economic philosophies, Argentine voters had to choose between wildly different personas to represent their country on the world stage. Massa was framed as a career politician who had meticulously chosen his political alliances to slowly climb the ladder, while Milei became internationally infamous for his political stunts, often wielding a chainsaw at rallies and making his five cloned mastiff dogs symbols of his libertarian ideals.