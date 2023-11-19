Right-wing outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidential race

Javier Milei, the self-described libertarian and political outsider who has been described as Argentina’s “Donald Trump,” has won the country’s presidential race.

Milei had won 56% of the votes after more than 80% of the votes had been counted on Sunday, with his rival, current finance minister and moderate Peronist Sergio Massa, getting 44%. Massa conceded in Beunos Aires and said he called Milei to congratulate him, Bloomberg reports.

The tense election surfaced deep political divisions between Argentine voters who are facing record-shattering inflation and crippling debt, with Milei proposing radical, bottom-up reform as a last-ditch effort to save the country.