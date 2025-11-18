US House expected to pass bill forcing Epstein files’ release

The House is expected to pass a bill today requiring the Justice Department to release its files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with enough bipartisan support to override a veto.

It may be a moot point: President Donald Trump said Monday he would sign the legislation if the Senate passes it, since he’d “hate to see that deflect from the great job we’ve done.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he expects the upper chamber to make changes that “correct some of [the] concerns” over “the protection of victims and whistleblowers.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., dismissed those comments as Johnson “just trying to save face.”

“If the Senate wants to improve this bill without limiting disclosure, that would be fine by me,” Massie told Semafor. “But if they try to monkey it up, I think those senators are going to get in front of a freight train.”