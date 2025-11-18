Trump’s SEC entices corporate America to defy shareholders

The chief US securities regulator is baiting companies to ignore their shareholders. The Securities and Exchange Commission said this week that the agency will “not respond to… and express no views on” companies’ decisions to exclude shareholder proposals from their corporate ballots.

Companies have long complained about politically progressive shareholders pushing referendums on workforce diversity, political contributions, and climate policies. Historically, companies needed the SEC’s blessing to swat away requests for ballot access, but can now do so on their own. “The SEC seems to be not-so-subtly inviting Delaware corporations to force the issue,” all but promising to back them up in court, said Joel Fleming, a lawyer who represents shareholders in lawsuits against companies.