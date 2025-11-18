Trump threatens more strikes across Latin America

US President Donald Trump threatened to expand his military campaign to countries across Latin America, rattling local markets and upending geopolitics in the region.

The Trump administration has carried out strikes on vessels off the coast of Venezuela alleged to be ferrying drugs, and the president said yesterday he would be “proud” to extend attacks to include land targets in Colombia, Mexico, and Venezuela.

The threats mark a sharp shift in Washington’s foreign policy, suggesting it wants to make the Western Hemisphere — where Chinese presence has surged this century — its central focus, The New York Times’ Mexico bureau chief said. The “Donroe Doctrine… promises major benefits,” including access to natural resources and “strategic security positions,” Jack Nicas wrote.