House Democrat: ‘Madness’ to expect bipartisan health care deal by December

Lawmakers will not be able strike a bipartisan health care deal in time for a Senate vote next month, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., said Tuesday.

Senate GOP leaders promised Democrats a vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire in December as part of a deal last week to reopen the government. Key Republicans have since floated pursuing broader changes instead, like flexible savings accounts for ACA enrollees.

Asked at Semafor’s The Future of Health Forum whether Democrats could support any of those bigger changes, Balint said: “They have never put forward a viable plan. Anything that we could tick the tires on. And to think that we are going to come together on a plan before the end of December is madness — and we all know it.”

Balint did not rule out a partial government shutdown when some funding lapses again in January: “I certainly don’t want another shutdown … but I also know that my constituents understand that this is existential for them.”