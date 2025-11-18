Poland calls train explosion ‘sabotage,’ implying Russian involvement

Poland said an explosion along a railway line used to ferry supplies to Ukraine was an act of “sabotage,” implying that Russia was behind the blast.

The incident, which did not result in casualties, was the latest in a series of episodes across Europe for which authorities have suggested Moscow was responsible. Analysts say the Kremlin uses so-called hybrid warfare to sow discord, test European defences, and blur the line between war and peace. Russia has denied responsibility for the various unexplained drone sightings, explosions, and killings.

Even as they increase traditional defense spending to deter Moscow, however, Europeans “must also acknowledge that hybrid hostilities with the Kremlin are already underway,” an expert wrote for the Atlantic Council.