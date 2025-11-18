Gunmen abduct 25 girls from northern Nigeria school

Gunmen abducted 25 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria, the latest sign of the country’s persistent security struggles. The region — which borders the Sahel, the world’s terrorism hotspot — has for years been overrun by Islamist militias including Boko Haram, which in 2014 kidnapped 270 girls in northern Nigeria. Successive governments have vowed to crack down on the armed groups, though progress has been limited.

The US, which has accused Abuja of doing little to stop the killing of Christians in the country, has pushed for greater cooperation; Nigeria’s foreign minister confirmed recent security talks between the countries, AFP reported.