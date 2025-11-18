Global markets retreat on fears of tech bubble

An intensifying selloff hit global markets yesterday, with stocks, crypto, and even gold dropping sharply.

The rout, partly fueled by investors’ worries of a US equities bubble, led to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s worst three-day stretch in months, with tech stocks particularly hit: Nvidia, the world’s most valuable firm, lost almost $100 billion from its market capitalization.

Analysts have for months warned of an over-concentration of capital on the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech firms, with some questioning whether the companies will be able to generate the extraordinary revenues needed to justify their soaring valuations.

Meanwhile abroad, experts warn of a deepening global exposure to American stock markets, with foreign investors owning a record share of US equities.