Global markets retreat on fears of tech bubble

Updated Nov 18, 2025, 7:33am EST
The Google logo.
Steve Marcus/File Photo/Reuters

An intensifying selloff hit global markets yesterday, with stocks, crypto, and even gold dropping sharply.

The rout, partly fueled by investors’ worries of a US equities bubble, led to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s worst three-day stretch in months, with tech stocks particularly hit: Nvidia, the world’s most valuable firm, lost almost $100 billion from its market capitalization.

Analysts have for months warned of an over-concentration of capital on the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech firms, with some questioning whether the companies will be able to generate the extraordinary revenues needed to justify their soaring valuations.

Meanwhile abroad, experts warn of a deepening global exposure to American stock markets, with foreign investors owning a record share of US equities.

A chart showing the US’ share of the global stock market.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
