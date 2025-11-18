Epstein files bill suddenly speeding to Trump’s desk

After spending months in limbo, a proposal to compel the Justice Department’s release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case is suddenly on the fast track to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Minutes after the Epstein files bill cleared the House on a 427-1 vote on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that his members are assessing whether it could pass unanimously and predicted it could move as soon as this week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer later secured unanimous consent to pass it as soon as the House sends it across the Capitol. Trump has said he would sign it.

Although House Speaker Mike Johnson wanted the Senate to make several changes that would allow DOJ to redact additional information from the files, the whopping House vote total on Tuesday afternoon ruled out that possibility.

Johnson said he had spoken to Thune about the matter this week, but Thune said the strong support for the resolution in the House made it hard to envision amending it.

“When a bill passes the House 427-1, and the president says he’ll sign it into law, I’m not sure there’s a need or desire for an amendment process over here,” Thune told reporters.

Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who helped force the House vote, slammed the proposed edits as “protect[ing] perverts ... from embarrassment,” adding: “Do not let the Senate add an amendment to avoid disclosing these rich and powerful men.”