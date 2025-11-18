Events Email Briefings
Cervical cancer prevention hits a major milestone

Nov 18, 2025, 5:41pm EST
A health worker administers human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl in Karachi on September 24, 2025, during a HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer, most frequently diagnosed in women.
Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images

A successful push to expand uptake of the HPV vaccine will prevent an estimated 1.4 million deaths from cervical cancer, marking a major milestone for global health.

Around 86 million girls in high-risk countries were inoculated, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance announced, as part of a three-year campaign to ramp up access especially in low-income nations: Clinicians rode camels to vaccinate remote herding communities, and traveled by boat to villages that sit on riverbanks, Gavi’s HPV program head told the BBC’s Global News podcast.

But Gavi’s work is threatened by the $3 billion shortfall left by US aid cuts — a deficit that will necessitate “difficult decisions,” a spokesperson told CNN.

Chart showing cervical cancer mortality in nations for 2022
Brendan Ruberry
