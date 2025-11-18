Anthropic agreement with Nvidia and Microsoft raises AI ‘circularity’ concerns

Anthropic’s valuation rose to $350 billion Tuesday, after Microsoft and Nvidia announced investments in the AI startup, the latest agreement tying together prominent American tech players.

Anthropic, which makes popular chatbot Claude, in turn made a $30 billion commitment to use Microsoft’s cloud services, as the tech giant tries to reduce reliance on OpenAI. Such eight-figure AI deals are becoming both increasingly common — “These announcements don’t hit like they used to huh,” Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal quipped — as well as circular: Companies are essentially funding their own customers, raising fears of a bubble.

A Goldman Sachs strategist questioned on a recent podcast whether this is “all ultimately a house of cards, with everyone propping each other up.”