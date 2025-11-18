Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Anthropic agreement with Nvidia and Microsoft raises AI ‘circularity’ concerns

Nov 18, 2025, 5:37pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Ann Wang/Yves Herman/Reuters

Anthropic’s valuation rose to $350 billion Tuesday, after Microsoft and Nvidia announced investments in the AI startup, the latest agreement tying together prominent American tech players.

Anthropic, which makes popular chatbot Claude, in turn made a $30 billion commitment to use Microsoft’s cloud services, as the tech giant tries to reduce reliance on OpenAI. Such eight-figure AI deals are becoming both increasingly common — “These announcements don’t hit like they used to huh,” Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal quipped — as well as circular: Companies are essentially funding their own customers, raising fears of a bubble.

A Goldman Sachs strategist questioned on a recent podcast whether this is “all ultimately a house of cards, with everyone propping each other up.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD