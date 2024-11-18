South Africa’s Wits unveils pan-African AI center

South Africa’s Wits University is set to unveil its first dedicated artificial intelligence institute this week to help drive the technology’s development across the continent. It comes amid growing concerns that AI may widen the existing digital divide between wealthy countries and poorer nations.

Known as the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute, the program aims to publish impactful research, develop talent, and help to foster innovative applications of AI. Its remit includes informing policy-making on the governance and ethics of AI in Africa.

It is backed by an initial 60 million rand ($3.3 million) investment from Wits, with further funding expected from various technology companies it is in talks with. Wits is also working with other African universities to develop a pan-African MIND fellowship to launch in 2025.

The institute will be inaugurated on Nov. 19, starting with a cohort of 34 research fellows selected in October. It aims to welcome academics from other African universities in 2025.