Saudi builder delivers homes to 1,000 people. Millions await.

ROSHN — a company wholly owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund — is tasked with building around 400,000 new homes around the country by 2030, part of a nationwide goal of boosting Saudi home ownership to 70% by the same year.

AD

The developer is changing the face of the capital by building up the northern part of Riyadh — or as many call it, the “New” Riyadh — into a glitzy, modern version of itself featuring integrated communities that include schools, as well as entertainment and commercial districts. ROSHN’s projects aim to house more than 2.2 million people by the end of the decade.

So far, the company has awarded contracts for fewer than 50,000 units, group chief development officer Oussama Kabbani said. One reason construction is progressing slowly is because part of ROSHN’s remit is fostering localization of its supply chain, he said. ROSHN has developed a mentor-mentee relationship with local construction companies and suppliers, with the goal being building up Saudi expertise even when such options are not as fast or cheap as foreign ones. The company, like others globally, is also suffering from worldwide supply chain disruptions.

The pressure is expected to intensify as the kingdom prepares to host the World Expo in 2030 and the men’s soccer World Cup in 2034, said McBride. “We’re really realizing that, if anything, everything’s speeding up, the demand is becoming greater,” McBride said.

AD

It takes time, he added, for foreign suppliers to build trust in Saudi Arabia’s grandiose plans, and for them to be convinced to invest in local manufacturing, “because it’s much harder than buying something from an established supplier. There’s a lot of capital investment required for these companies to come over.”