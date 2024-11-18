Lebanon expected to have a ‘positive’ response to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire proposal

Lebanon is expected to respond imminently to a ceasefire proposal for Hezbollah and Israel, with the lead Lebanese negotiator indicating that the response will likely be positive, Qatari news site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported, even as Israel stepped up strikes, including hitting central Beirut for the first time in weeks.

The US-backed deal was submitted to Lebanon last week, and includes removing Hezbollah fighters from the border region and would also stipulate a timeline for Israeli military forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

One point of contention appears to relate to Israel’s demand to have the right to act within Lebanon’s borders if any violation of the deal occurs, which Lebanon considers unacceptable, the BBC reported.