India should prepare for Trumponomics

India should follow China’s playbook in responding to incoming US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, The Wire India’s editor argued. China is bracing for the potential impact of Trump’s proposed tariffs, and despite his friendly relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Trump has already declared India as a big tariff offender,” M.K. Venu wrote.

Beijing is countering Trump’s tariff plans by embracing more stimulus and boosting manufacturing, and “India will have to fend for itself by taking innovative measures like China,” Venu argued. But Trump’s tariffs on Beijing could benefit New Delhi, another report suggested, “by reshaping the global supply chain away from China.”