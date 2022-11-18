Ticketmaster’s owner is reportedly being investigated by the Justice Department

The investigation predates the debacle this week in which some Taylor Swift fans were forced to wait for hours in virtual lines on Ticketmaster to buy tour tickets, dealing with glitches and site crashes along the way, according to the Times, citing two people familiar with the probe.

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010. Part of the investigation is reportedly focused on whether the company now maintains a monopoly over the industry.

Semafor has reached out to the DOJ for comment.