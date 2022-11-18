Alcohol sales banned at Qatar World Cup stadiums

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues," said the statement from world football's governing body. The alcohol-free Bud Zero will still be sold in stadiums.

The BBC reports that people in the corporate areas of stadiums will be able to purchase alcohol.

While it is not a dry country, Qatar restricts alcohol sales, and consuming alcohol in public is illegal. The country previously eased its strict rules to accommodate beer sales during the men's football World Cup.

An unnamed official who spoke to Sky News said the decision was made in part because many attendees are from countries where alcohol is not so prevalent. “The thinking was that, for many fans, the presence of alcohol would not create an enjoyable experience,” the official said.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the company which owns Budweiser, was locked into a $75 million contract with FIFA that gave it exclusive rights to sell beer during the tournament. In what appeared to be a reference to the ban, Budweiser, which is the event's largest sponsor, earlier tweeted: “Well, this is awkward...,” but quickly removed the post.

In a statement to Semafor, a spokesperson for InBev said it looks “forward to our activations of FIFA World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers. Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The World Cup starts on Sunday when Qatar play Ecuador.