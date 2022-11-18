Over 170,000 people have joined Mastodon in the last 24 hours

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter last month, Mastodon has been viewed as an alternative for those who want to leave the site.

Musk gave Twitter employees a Thursday deadline to either stay on or resign with three months' severance, leading to mass resignations, The New York Times reported. The company also closed all of its offices and suspended badge access, leading to speculation that Twitter could go offline.

According to the @mastodonusercount account, which uses a code to track Mastodon usage, the latest spike in new users began Thursday evening, and the platform surpassed the 7,000,000-account mark Friday morning.