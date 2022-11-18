Mexico sends the National Guard to the World Cup — to watch over its own fans

According to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico will send 15 uniformed officers to help Mexico's fans if they get in trouble with local authorities, Infobae reported.

The government got the OK from the Qatari government to do so, Mexican officials said.

More than 100,000 fans from Mexico are expected to attend the tournament, which begins Sunday.

Qatar restricts alcohol sales, and consuming alcohol in public is illegal. FIFA, the sport's global governing body, announced Friday that alcohol will not be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, reversing a previous agreement to sell Budweiser products to fans during games.

Qatar also has cultural customs including a conservative dress code and rules against flashing the middle finger or swearing, the AP reported.