Former Trump aide praises CNN’s coverage of Trump’s announcement

Jason Miller, a former top press aide in the Trump administration and CEO of the social media network Gettr, praised CNN for dedicating 25 minutes of their coverage to Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

“CNN: Credit where credit is due,” Miller told Semafor editor-at-large Steve Clemons during an interview at Semafor’s Media, Government, and a Healthy Democracy event on Friday.

When asked who would win the “battle” between Trump and Rupert Murdoch, Miller acknowledged there is “a dance” happening between the former president and the media mogul.

He said that employees at MSNBC were likely rethinking their decision to not broadcast the announcement, and appeared not fully satisfied with how Fox covered Trump’s Tuesday night speech.

“[Fox] cut away for about 10 minutes, and then they came back: I’ll give them the pass,” Miller said.