‘We have to have a thriving press:’ Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the future of American journalism

Klobuchar is the lead sponsor of the Journalism and Competition Preservation Act, an antitrust bill that would allow news outlets to negotiate as a group against big tech companies like Google and Facebook.

Klobuchar said that these companies rely on news agencies’ articles to drive traffic on their platforms, but they do not pay the outlets for their reporting. She said she modeled the bill around similar legislation passed in Australia, where the government has effectively forced tech companies to pay news publishers.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in September in a 15 to 7 vote.