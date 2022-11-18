Adam Frisch concedes to far-right Trump ally Lauren Boebert in Colorado House race
Adam Frisch, the Democrat who challenged Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican known for her pro-gun advocacy, conceded the race to Boebert on Friday.
Boebert's seat was seen as safely Republican, but Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, made the race much closer than expected.
The race is headed to a recount, but Frisch acknowledged Friday that there's a "very, very small" chance the recount will change more than a few votes.
Boebert said she looks forward "to getting past election season and focusing on conservative governance in the House majority."
It’d be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount. Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and for other important causes and organizations.
— Adam Frisch, in a Facebook Live address announcing his concession
Boebert had defeated Republican incumbent Scott Tipton in 2020 to represent Colorado's 3rd congressional district, which has mostly favored Republicans. She was favored to be reelected with FiveThirtyEight predicting she had a 97% chance of winning before voting began.
Boebert is staunch ally of former President Trump and a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. She made headlines last year for making anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and earlier this year for heckling President Biden during his State of the Union address to Congress.
A fierce gun rights supporter, she often posed with firearms and owned a restaurant in Rifle, Co., where employees were encouraged to carry guns. She held hard-right stances on other issues including abortion, COVID-19 vaccines, and LGBTQ rights.
Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, supports abortion and more affordable private healthcare. He accused Boebert of being too focused on political stunts to pay attention to local issues.