Trump key to any health care negotiations in Senate

Senate Republicans see a potential deal with Democrats on lowering health care premiums for 2026 — if President Donald Trump gets involved.

The Senate will vote by mid-December on reviving enhanced premium Obamacare tax credits set to expire by year’s end, a vote that Democrats get to choose. First, though, senators in both parties and the president need to figure out whether there will be a real bipartisan negotiation over health care premiums — or merely a political vote that is litigated in the midterms.

“I think there’s really some honest, sincere negotiations going on,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told Semafor.

She said a clean extension of the tax credits “would get voted down” by Republicans but added that “there could be a negotiated product. I think there’s a real possibility for that, especially if the president weighs in on this.”

Trump has said he’s open to negotiating with Democrats but has also called for dismantling the underpinnings of the Affordable Care Act and sending all of the law’s subsidies directly to consumers. However, his newfound focus on affordability could pique his interest in a deal on lowering health care costs for his voters.

The White House did not comment for this story.