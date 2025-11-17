Events Email Briefings
Soaring rates of high blood pressure among young people, data shows

Nov 17, 2025, 6:48am EST
Children line up for new healthy lunch program in schools in Chicago.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

High blood pressure rates recorded among young people worldwide nearly doubled in 20 years, research found.

The work collated existing research and found that between 2000 and 2020, the percentage of under-19s with hypertension went up from around 3% to around 6%. The condition is associated with raised risk of cardiovascular disease in later life.

The researchers said that rising childhood obesity, salt intake, and sedentary behavior could be driving the increase. Another recent paper found broadly similar results. A likely factor is that screening and measurement have improved, meaning more cases of hypertension are detected than in the past, but the evidence suggests the rise is largely real.

A chart showing childhood obesity rates for several countries and regions.
Tom Chivers
