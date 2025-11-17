Senegal says it’s ‘committed’ to IMF talks despite push against debt restructuring

Senegal’s finance ministry said the government remains committed to talks with the International Monetary Fund after comments by the prime minister ruling out a debt restructuring sent bonds plummeting last week.

Senegal will “honor its obligations,” the ministry last week told investors in a letter, seen by Reuters, that struck a more conciliatory tone towards the IMF than comments made by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. He had voiced his opposition to proposed debt restructuring, saying such a move would make it more difficult to attract investors. He also described recent talks with the IMF as “difficult.”

Negotiations with the IMF for a $1.8 billion lending program have been on hold since last year following the discovery of unreported debt from the previous government that has climbed to about $11 billion. On Friday, credit rating agency S&P Global lowered Senegal’s long-term foreign currency rating by one notch, citing the country’s “precarious debt position.”