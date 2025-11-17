Exclusive / Poll: As Trump loses ground with Latinos, Democrats still lag

New polling from the Latino polling group Equis finds that President Donald Trump has lost most of his 2024 gains with Latino voters, but Democrats haven’t won those voters back.

The “pulse check” study of 2,000 registered voters, taken before the Nov. 4 elections, found 68% of Latino voters disapproving of how Republicans handled the “cost of living.”

That was higher than the share who disapproved of sending military units into cities (62%), but the support for Trump on both questions has plunged since last year. Yet only 45% of Latino voters viewed Democrats favorably.

“What we’ve seen is this feeling of not knowing who is leading the party, and not visibly seeing leaders fighting against the Trump administration,” said Maria Isabel Di Franco Quiñonez, director of research at Equis. “I think that there will be so many opportunities in the coming months to fight on affordability.”