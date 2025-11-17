Bangladesh court sentences former PM Hasina to death

A Bangladeshi court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death over her government’s deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising that ousted her last year.

Hasina, convicted of crimes against humanity, has been in self-exile in India since fleeing Bangladesh more than 14 months ago; Dhaka has called on New Delhi to extradite her, though given her close ties to India, it’s unlikely to do so. The sentence seals Hasina’s downfall — even though she still leads the former ruling party — and could “reshape the country’s political future” ahead of elections scheduled for February, a Bangladeshi journalist wrote.

If the next government aggressively pushes for Hasina’s extradition, it could put more pressure on India and its relationship with Dhaka.