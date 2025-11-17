MAGA breakup: Trump splits with ‘traitor’ Greene

President Donald Trump’s split with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is complete; the US president has rescinded his endorsement and labeled her a “traitor.”

The remarkable schism between Trump and the Georgia conservative, who was once among his most loyal allies. has grown for weeks, but her support for the release of the Epstein files helped push the feud over the edge.

Greene on Sunday accused Trump of using language that could put her “life in danger,” adding that some of his policies have not been “America-first.”

Their breakup signals possible turbulence ahead within the Republican Party as populist and establishment forces vie for influence over Trump’s policies and the future of his brand.

Trump’s wrath also sets up a test of whether Greene — who didn’t rule out a 2028 presidential run in a recent Semafor interview — will face a primary challenge as a result.