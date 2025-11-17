Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Jeff Bezos launching AI startup

Updated Nov 17, 2025, 5:37pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
Remo Casilli/Reuters

Jeff Bezos is launching an AI startup that he will spearhead as co-CEO, The New York Times reported.

Called Project Prometheus, the company has secured more than $6 billion in funding and plans to focus on tech that “dovetails with Mr. Bezos’ interest in taking people to outer space,” The Times wrote, with AI assisting in engineering and manufacturing across computers and aerospace. The move marks a return to the C-suite for Bezos, who has not held a formal operational role since stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021.

Bezos is jumping into a crowded field, where a growing number of buzzy startups are raising billions to research ways to accelerate AI applications in the physical sciences.

J.D. Capelouto
AD