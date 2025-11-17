Jeff Bezos launching AI startup

Jeff Bezos is launching an AI startup that he will spearhead as co-CEO, The New York Times reported.

Called Project Prometheus, the company has secured more than $6 billion in funding and plans to focus on tech that “dovetails with Mr. Bezos’ interest in taking people to outer space,” The Times wrote, with AI assisting in engineering and manufacturing across computers and aerospace. The move marks a return to the C-suite for Bezos, who has not held a formal operational role since stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021.

Bezos is jumping into a crowded field, where a growing number of buzzy startups are raising billions to research ways to accelerate AI applications in the physical sciences.