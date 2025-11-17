Heavy rains in Gaza worsen already dire conditions

Heavy rains lashed Gaza over the weekend, worsening already bleak conditions for the territory’s residents as temperatures drop.

Despite a ceasefire agreed last month, aid organizations say Israel is still limiting the supply of critical goods needed to alleviate a humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the two-year war in the enclave. Tents — erected because some 200,000 structures were destroyed during the conflict — have flooded, just as winter sets in, amplifying a displacement crisis and piling “misery on top of misery,” as a top UN official put it.

The warnings came as the UN Security Council weighed a US-sponsored resolution on the truce, which notably includes language acknowledging a future Palestinian state.