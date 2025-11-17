Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Heavy rains in Gaza worsen already dire conditions

Nov 17, 2025, 6:36am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A boy clearing water in Gaza.
Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Heavy rains lashed Gaza over the weekend, worsening already bleak conditions for the territory’s residents as temperatures drop.

Despite a ceasefire agreed last month, aid organizations say Israel is still limiting the supply of critical goods needed to alleviate a humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the two-year war in the enclave. Tents — erected because some 200,000 structures were destroyed during the conflict — have flooded, just as winter sets in, amplifying a displacement crisis and piling “misery on top of misery,” as a top UN official put it.

The warnings came as the UN Security Council weighed a US-sponsored resolution on the truce, which notably includes language acknowledging a future Palestinian state.

Prashant Rao
AD