Almost half of Americans fear they can’t afford health care: Poll

As Congress grapples with the expiring subsidies, nearly half of Americans are worried about not being able to afford the health care they need in the upcoming year, according to a survey from Gallup and West Health.

Forty-seven percent of US adults expressed this concern, the highest share this poll has recorded — a stat that lands as Medicare Part B premiums are set to jump by 10%, CMS announced Monday.

Meanwhile, one in five Americans said they or someone in their household couldn’t afford a prescription in the last three months, while nearly one-third said costs caused a member of their household to skip treatment.

Americans polled gave the country a C grade for the overall health care system and a D+ for cost.

The study also looked at states individually, and found that Iowa, Massachusetts, and DC ranked highest for overall health care experience, while New Mexico, Nevada, and Alaska ranked last.