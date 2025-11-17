2,000-year-old ‘old man’ sculpture unearthed in Mexico

Mexican archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old sculpture of a “señor anciano,” or old man.

Symbolizing wisdom and respect, the 1.5-foot-tall limestone head was once stationed at the entrance to an ovoid ceremonial structure, and was probably meant to inspire reverence. It is the latest pre-Hispanic artifact to be turned up during the construction of Tren Maya, a planned 1,000-mile-long railway connecting tourist destinations on the coast with ancient sites further inland, which has drawn criticism from indigenous activists and environmentalists.

The government, however, has argued that increased regional prosperity and the recovery of antiquities outweigh the costs: Jungle-clearing in 2023 revealed one of three known statues of the god K’awiil, who represents “power, abundance, and prosperity,” Artnet News wrote.