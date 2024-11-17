Xi, Biden call for US-China cooperation on AI, nuclear weapons

At what was almost certainly their last official face-to-face meeting, President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sounded caution over the potential for deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington as the US transitions to the incoming administration, and stressed the need for open communication.

“These conversations prevent miscalculations, and they ensure the competition between our two countries will not veer into conflict — be competition, not conflict,” Biden said on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.

Xi, meanwhile, suggested that while he would work with the incoming administration, he warned Washington to “make the right choice” on China policy. Although Xi did not name President-elect Donald Trump, the remarks were “as clear a sign as any that China is now looking past Biden toward his successor,” CNN wrote.

Behind closed doors, Biden and Xi agreed to not give artificial intelligence control over nuclear weapons. Biden also pressed Xi on releasing two US citizens considered wrongfully detained in China, according to Politico, and to rein in North Korea’s support of Russia’s war in Ukraine.