China’s Xi and Japan’s Kishida meet after a tense year

Diego Mendoza /

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed a “strategic relationship” between Beijing and Tokyo on Thursday, marking the first time in a year the two leaders have met face-to-face.

Asia’s two largest economies should “focus on common interests” and reaffirm a “strategic relationship of mutual benefit and give it new meaning,” Xi told Kishida.

They discussed initiatives aimed at fixing increasingly sour relations between the two countries that have developed in recent months, particularly after Chinese missiles appeared to land in Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea and the jailing of a Japanese businessman arrested for alleged spying in China.